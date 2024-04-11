April council meeting agenda to discuss planning documents and foreshore

Integrated Planning and Reporting (IP&R) is an umbrella term for a family of documents which together provide council with a structured, consistent approach to community planning.
The updated documents for the 2024-25 council are being asked to endorse for exhibition are the Delivery Program 2022-2026 and Operational Plan 2024-25, Revenue Policy 2024-25, Schedule of Fees and Charges 2024-25, Rates Maps 2024-25, and the Long Term Financial Plan 2024-34.
Council will get a report at the June 2024 council meeting on the submissions received by the community during the exhibition period, as well as the finalised documents for approval.
Council has been asked to reconsider item 11.1 from last month's meeting, which requested the GM bring back a report on the feasibility of a ring road at Crescent Head, including the positives and negatives of such a road in terms of traffic movement, road and pedestrian safety, impacts on the golf course and any other considerations.
Another item up for re-consideration is item 11.2, where council voted to allow members of the public to address council on matters not on the meeting agenda.
This was a change to the existing meeting regulations, where speakers can only address council on agenda matters.
The conditions for speaking on non-agenda items include prioritising speakers on agenda items, providing a summary of the address to the GM two working days before the meeting, and the right of council to refuse permission if the matter will be part of a future council meeting, or if the speaker has already spoken on the matter at a previous meeting.
