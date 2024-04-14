The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Kempsey Library holds fun workshops for everyone over school holidays

By Kempsey Shire Council
April 15 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Autumn Storytime with Piper the Story dog. Picture, supplied
Autumn Storytime with Piper the Story dog. Picture, supplied

This autumn school holidays the Kempsey Library is the place to be! With a lineup of fun events for all ages.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.