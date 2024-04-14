Kempsey Library holds fun workshops for everyone over school holidays

This autumn school holidays the Kempsey Library is the place to be! With a lineup of fun events for all ages.
Here's what's coming up:
Kick off Youth Week with our special late-night library opening on Thursday, April 11 from 5.30-8pm.
Join us for an evening packed with entertainment for teens aged 12-18.
Dive into the world of gaming, experience virtual realities with VR headsets, watch a movie, and enjoy some delicious pizza.
Autumn is a magical time, and what better way to celebrate it than with stories?
Join Piper the Storydog and her human, Helen, for a cozy storytime session. But that's not all - there will also be crafts to spark your creativity and lots of pats for Piper.
Sessions are on Tuesday April 16, and Wednesday April 24, from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Be sure to arrive 15 minutes early to collect a token from reception, as spaces are limited and we're not taking bookings. It's a fantastic way to spend a morning, and we can't wait to see you there.
Get ready to turn your food waste into gold for your garden with our Composting Workshop.
On Saturday May 18, from 9.30am to 11.30am, learn all about the benefits of composting.
Not only does it improve the quality of your soil and give your garden a boost, but it also plays a significant role in reducing household methane emissions.
In this workshop, you'll discover simple, actionable tips to reduce your carbon footprint and help lower greenhouse-gas emissions.
This autumn, the Kempsey Library is not just a place for books - it's a community hub where learning, and fun, come together.
Whether you're a teen looking to hang out with friends, a family interested in storytime, or someone eager to make a positive impact on the planet, we've got something for you. Join us this autumn at the Kempsey Library.
