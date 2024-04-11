Kempsey Community Food Pantry helping those doing it tough

Free local produce and bread alongside discounted supermarket items are helping those in Kempsey Shire doing it tough.
Servicing Centrelink recipients and other community members in challenging times, the Kempsey Community Food Pantry relies on supplies from Foodbank and the helpful hands of their 28 volunteers to help alleviate financial strains on individuals and families.
The community pantry is situated outside Kempsey Adventist School (KAS) on Crescent Head Road, South Kempsey and opens on Wednesdays from 9.30am until 1:00pm.
Previously led by Ron and Elsie, the couple have recently handed the reigns over to Phil and Kathy who proudly head the not-for-profit initiative.
"Foodbank gets all the food in from all their suppliers, the major companies...we order from them every week and get the orders in on Tuesdays," Phil said.
"We also talk to local produce farmers and local people who just grow in their backyards, so they bring in pumpkins and all sorts of produce."
The couple plan to reach out to local shops in the near future who may wish to contribute.
"It's all good stuff. We're not using stuff that's way out of date," said Phil. "It's all very reasonably priced."
"Anyone who is on Centrelink payments, or NDIS, or just finding it tough at the moment as a lot of people are, we welcome them along."
Visitors are asked to sign in upon arrival and volunteers often speak to those requiring services to learn more about their story and struggles.
The pantry saw 65 people visit on Wednesday, April 10.
"We assess each case as it is, some we might help more ongoing than others, but we try and get them on their feet and to try and take some responsibility as well where they can," Phil said.
The pantry also helps those affected by floods and fires.
"We have bag emergency kits, so if people have been flooded or burnt, that's got all sorts of toiletries in it ready just to grab off the shelf, and we can give those out along with food if necessary," Phil said.
The food pantry operates independently of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
"Even though the church is the sponsor...the church doesn't benefit from it at all," Phil said. "The [funds] go back into the community."
The church has a team who are on the look out for those in the area who might need help.
The community pantry recently purchased a new mobile kitchen, with plans to use it in emergencies.
"And also, we're going to go into some of the underprivileged areas...and cook pizzas, and have the kids come around," Phil said.
The pantry's aim is to connect with the community who are struggling; who feel neglected; and who are lonely.
"We want to try and offer support to people, not necessarily financial or food, it may just be a listening ear," Phil said.
Heather who has volunteered with the pantry since the very start says she has made a lot of connections through her time at the pantry.
"We meet a lot of people who come in and we talk to them and help them and we smile, and we just love working here," Heather said. "Everyone is lovely."
"People come in and we know them by name now," She said. "My heart goes out to these people."
The Kempsey Community Food Pantry will celebrate its three year anniversary at the end of the month on April 24 with a morning tea.
