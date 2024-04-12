Crescent Head's charity day in support of mums, bubs and midwives

Crescent Head Country Club is hosting its second Charity Golf Day in support of mothers and babies at Kempsey District Hospital's Maternity Unit.
The fundraiser will be held on International Day of the Midwife, May 5, and is being supported by Macleay Valley businesses.
The Charity Golf Day aims to raise funds to enhance the care and wellbeing of mothers and their babies at the Maternity Unit. The event promises a day of fun and friendship.
Club Secretary Manager Colan Ryan expressed his enthusiasm for the fundraiser and is encouraging golfers and novices alike to get behind the community event.
"We are delighted to once again support the Maternity Unit through this charity golf day. It's our second time rallying behind a fundraising campaign to secure essential equipment for the unit," Mr Ryan said.
"The Charity Golf Day presents an excellent opportunity for the community to come together in support of a worthy cause while enjoying a day of sport and philanthropy.
"Crescent Head Golf Course is a critical community asset that continually assists other sectors throughout the Macleay Valley. Crescent Head Country Club is proud to be supporting our local hospital, and the great work they do, on International Day of the Midwife."
Maternity Unit Manager Leece Lecciones said the Macleay Valley's support for Kempsey District Hospital, and for new-born babies and their families, never ceased to amaze her.
"We are so very grateful to Crescent Head Country Club and to everyone getting behind this fundraiser because we know it will positively impact maternal and infant care.
"We are immensely thankful for this support, which will significantly contribute to enhancing the care and wellbeing of mothers and their babies," Ms Lecciones said.
The cost is $35 a person, which includes golf fees and lunch.
