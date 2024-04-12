Selected invasive weed trees being removed across the Kempsey Shire

The community may notice weedy tree species being removed from around the Kempsey Shire area over the coming months, with a particular focus on medium-sized Camphor Laurel trees growing on the council's land.
Camphor Laurel is a common, highly invasive, fast growing, evergreen tree that can form single-species communities preventing desirable native vegetation from growing.
The woody weed expands quickly via prolific seed production, which are spread readily by birds and other animals, taking root in riverbanks, disturbed or hard to reach ground.
When removing the trees, they need to be lopped and poisoned, as they regenerate easily, forming multiple stems.
Left unchecked, the quick growing, long-living trees can colonise large areas of ground, inhibiting land use in the same way as other well-known weeds such as lantana, privet, or groundsel bush.
Camphor Laurels growing as street trees present a particular set of issues: shallow but wide root systems have the potential to impact nearby underground services, and the canopies affect overhead powerlines.
A tree-planting program will accompany the removal of Camphor Laurels, with 2-3 trees planted for every tree removed (although not necessarily where the original tree was removed).
Although weed species are permitted to be removed under the Biosecurity Act, the council's own Tree Preservation Order (KLEP 2013) states that well established camphor laurels cannot be removed without approval due to the habitat and food source they provide to animals.
Therefore, the council has conducted a Review of Environmental Factors for the removal of some of the biggest trees, taking into consideration the EP&A Act 1979, the Biodiversity Act, and other relevant legislation to ensure that it would not have a significant impact on the environment.
The council has engaged a local ecologist to provide advice on managing camphor laurels to ensure the due diligence process has been carried out appropriately prior to the removal of any trees.
Suggestions from the community about the type of trees to be planted around the Shire are welcomed - please send your ideas into Council at ksc@kempsey.nsw.gov.au - keeping in mind that we are unable to plant trees considered weeds.
