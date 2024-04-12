The Macleay Argus
Selected invasive weed trees being removed across the Kempsey Shire

By Kempsey Shire Council
April 12 2024 - 4:30pm
Selected invasive weed trees, such as the Camphor Laurel, are being removed from the Kempsey Shire. Picture, Kempsey Shire Council website
The community may notice weedy tree species being removed from around the Kempsey Shire area over the coming months, with a particular focus on medium-sized Camphor Laurel trees growing on the council's land.

