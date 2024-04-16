Kempsey Cannonballs start season strong with victory over SCU Marlins

The Kempsey Cannonballs kicked off their season with a strong 24-13 win over the SCU Marlins in the first round of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division season.
The victory sees them retain the Terry "Buddha" Rayner Cup.
In challenging weather conditions, both teams threatened in the first half but only managed to score once each, resulting in a halftime score of 5-5.
The Marlins went ahead early in the second half with a penalty goal. But as the rain came down harder, Kempsey took control, scoring the winning try and two more for a bonus point victory. A late consolation try to the Marlins finished the game.
Kempsey Cannonballs co-coach Jared Fuller said it "was a pretty typical round one game" that was played in "tough conditions".
"I think it's fair to say that both teams were sloppy and the game was quite error-ridden," he said. "I thought both teams had a bit of rust to get rid of.
"I thought it was an arm wrestle as the rain had started to bucket down about five minutes into the second half. The field deteriorated after that and it became a slug fest."
Fuller said he saw some promising combinations during the game.
"Ronan [O'Loughlin] played really well, he gave us a real injection of pace at the back, and he caused the defence a lot of problems.
"He also linked really well with our two wingers, so we're excited about that combination.
"Matt South was our best and fairest on Saturday, he had a great game, and Zac Tyne got through a massive amount of work in the front row. Lewis Tyne and Ethan Brown were really strong for us."
The Cannonballs are now looking to take their winning momentum into their next game against the Hastings Valley Vikings in Port Macquarie.
"We're happy that we got the win and we're just hoping to sharpen up the skills this week so that we will be ready to go again this weekend," Fuller said.
The day at Crescent Head was near perfect for the Cannonballs with first grade, reserves and 18's recording victories while Marlins were too strong in the 14's.
"Three wins in the senior grades are a really good way to start the year," Fuller said.
