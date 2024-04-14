The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Boost for medical research and placements in rural communities

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 15 2024 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) and UNSW Sydney have partnered to improve research and experience of medical students in rural communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.