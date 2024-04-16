Gallery: Netball back on Macleay courts for winter competition

Macleay Netball Associations' winter junior and senior Saturday competition is back on the courts with teams from across the Macleay taking to the courts on Saturday, April 13.
Macleay Netball Association president Sonya Murphy said it was a great first day of competitions.
"We had Michael Kemp, our local member come down and kick off the season," she said.
"It was really good."
Primary, high school as well as division one and two team were all able to play before wet weather cut the competition short in the final games.
"We had rain in the last quarter of the last time slot," Murphy said.
"We called it off probably midway through the fourth quarter but it was already past half time then."
The competition day also gave the Macleay Netball Association 17's representative team a chance to fundraise for the 2024 NSW Senior State Title in June.
The money raised will help players with the cost to attend the titles.
The associations 15 representative team is also heading to the state title with teams also preparing for the Junior State Title later in July.
Each representative team will get a chance to fundraise on the Saturday competition.
"They all get a fundraising day on the Saturday," Murphy said.
