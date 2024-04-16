2024 Macleay Youth Laneway Festival celebrates local talent

The Macleay Youth Laneway Festival has made a vibrant return for its second year, drawing crowds of locals and visitors to the CBD.
The event, part of the statewide Youth Week celebrations, transformed the city centre into a lively hub of activity on Saturday, April 13.
Attendees enjoyed live music, roving entertainment, amusement activities, street art, food trucks, and market stalls.
The festival was not just about entertainment; it also provided a platform for young local artists to showcase their talents.
One such artist, Michelle Quinlan, shared how the festival helped her build confidence and showcase her culture through her art.
"It also has opened many doors and opportunities for me to build my capacity in the community and showcase my hobbies and interests," she said.
"I wanted to showcase my home, Bellbrook, in my painting and the history and the meaningful areas such as sugarloaf, one of Bellbrook's significant and sacred Aboriginal sites.
"Also, my art gives me an opportunity to showcase all my learnings and cultural knowledge [that] I gained off my grandmother, Gladys Quinlan"
In a Facebook post, Kempsey Shire Council said the event was a great success.
"Despite a bit of rain, our community spirit couldn't be dampened, leading to a fantastic turnout and an incredible fire twirling show to close the evening.
"A huge thanks to all the artists, organisations, businesses, and volunteers for making this event such a great success."
Community Housing Limited (CHL) community development officer, Gemma Brown, said the event plays an important part in bringing the community together.
"CHL is a proud sponsor of the 2024 Macleay Youth Laneway Festival, which is part of Youth Week in NSW," she said.
"It provides opportunities for young people to get involved in the arts - the award-winning laneway mural is a great achievement for the young people in the region.
"CHL provides essential social and affordable housing in the region, and we have a strong commitment to building connected and resilient communities.
"Our customers are a vital part of this community and events like this provide an opportunity for them to contribute and to celebrate alongside their families, friends, and neighbours."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.