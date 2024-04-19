The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Community
What's on

Debut Art prize open for Mid North Coast artists living with disabilities

By Staff Reporters
April 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pheonix Gallery. Picture supplied.
Pheonix Gallery. Picture supplied.

The Phoenix Art Prize is debuting this year, seeking to recognise and showcase the talent of artists living with a disability in the Mid north Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.