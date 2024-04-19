Debut Art prize open for Mid North Coast artists living with disabilities

The Phoenix Art Prize is debuting this year, seeking to recognise and showcase the talent of artists living with a disability in the Mid north Coast.
Entry is free and open for artists aged 16+ of all levels of experience, who identify as having a disability and live on the Mid North Coast (MNC).
The Phoenix Art Prize is part of Ability Arts Connect MNC and aims to connect, celebrate, and inform artists, their carers and support organisations, through a two-day event including conferences, art workshops, exhibition.
The event will be held at Nambucca Valley Phoenix, in Bowraville.
"This is an opportunity to connect, acknowledge and celebrate the diversity and contribution that artists with disability make to the arts and cultural landscape of the MNC," Nambucca Valley Phoenix manager Pippa Tabone said.
"We are looking forward to an amazing exhibition."
Nambucca Valley Phoenix is a community owned and operated not for profit, with the project supported by Regional Arts Australia and Arts Mid North Coast.
Phoenix prize judges include curator from Coffs Regional Gallery Ashleigh Frost, Dr Emma Gentle and Director of Arts Mid North Coast Olivia Parker.
To apply visit https://nvp.org.au/ability-arts-connect .Entries close June 21, 2024.
