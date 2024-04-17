Dunghutti Elders Council moving forward with 'Connecting People to Country' project

The Dunghutti Elders Council Aboriginal Corporation (DECAC) recently received a brand new bus, helping Dunghutti people connect to their country.
As part of the Aboriginal Affairs NSW Community and Place Grants Program, DECAC's successful application made it possible to purchase the 22-seater bus for their 'Dunghutti Community Connecting our People to their Country' project.
The bus will be used to transport Elders to sites and cultural events, among other things.
DECAC says traditional owners have a custodial relationship with the lands of their respective Nations. This includes cultural practices and laws, such as determining who may access an area, or when species may be harvested.
DECAC's vision is to build unity and strength through cultural identity and see the Dunghutti people become resilient, strong and empowered through leadership, knowledge, and education that encapsulates self-determination, economic empowerment, and independence.
The organisation's purpose is to continue to strengthen the Dunghutti people's Native Title and to respect, honour, and identify the continuous connection to country through our Ancestors and with Elders so they can teach future generations and lay the foundations for a sustainable and thriving and resilient Dunghutti Nation.
The Community and Place Grants program supports projects developed and underpinned by local Aboriginal communities, to drive change and contribute towards the 17 socio-economic outcome targets under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.
Unlike the previous bus, DECAC's new vehicle has disability access with the new bus modified to include a fully fitted and certified wheelchair hoist and Q-Straints for two wheelchairs.
"The new bus will be a great start to better things in the future for our people," DECAC's Chairperson Leo Wright.
"Having access to our lands is essential and we are very grateful to the DAA community and place program for this opportunity."
Amy Jacky, DECAC General Manager thanks local businesses for their involvement.
"Thanks to Kempsey Toyota, Kempsey Signs for the beautiful Wrap artwork and Mid Coast Motorsafe for the wheelchair lift customisation for two wheelchairs."
