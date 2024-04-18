South West Rocks buzzing with fishing activity during school holidays

South West Rocks has been buzzing with fishing activity during the school holidays. Boat ramps and popular spots have seen plenty of local and visiting anglers.
Just before the recent rainfall, rock fishing enthusiasts had some success with pelagic catches off the headlands.
The Macleay River also delivered a couple of exciting cobia catches near the breakwall, along with some kingfish.
However, be aware of the challenging bar conditions. There have been incidents reported weekly, so prioritise safety and avoid venturing out to sea if unsure.
Camden Haven has something for every angler this week.
The river boasts impressive flathead catches, while the occasional school of mulloway tempts anglers near the break walls. Beaches around Bonny Hills and Dunbogan are schooling with bream and tailor, especially in protected areas where beach worms work wonders.
Rock fishing offers a chance to snag some tailor or school mulloway, and venturing further south towards Crowdy Head might reward you with drummer. Remember, calmer mornings before the wind picks up are your best bet.
Offshore reports, though not specific to Camden Haven, mention decent catches of snapper, pearl perch, and kingfish off Crowdy Head and around Lake Cathie reefs further north.
In the Hastings River this week, bream fishing in the river is fantastic since recent rainfall. Luderick numbers are improving, responding well to flies near the break walls.
Flathead remain plentiful upstream, while the whiting season winds down with a few late catches possible.
The future looks bright for mulloway with healthy juvenile populations, and the abundance of mullet downstream suggests larger fish might be on their way. Mud crabs are active but be mindful of trap theft reports.
The beach scene is just as exciting! Bream are plentiful across all stretches of sand, with pipis and mullet strips proving effective bait. Beach worm enthusiasts can still score some nice whiting and noticeable increase in tailor numbers, particularly south of Port Macquarie, with anglers reporting catches of good quality fish.
Rock fishing is hot too.
Tailor are still going strong with catches around two kilos reported from most headlands. Surface poppers and garfish lures are enticing the bigger ones.
Drummer season is ramping up nicely, with numbers expected to surge as the water cools down. Bream and luderick are also fishing well off the rocks, Plomer Point to the north being the most productive spot. Offshore conditions remain challenging.
Persistent swells and a shallowing bar make crossing hazardous, especially on the outgoing tide. Safety should always be the priority.
For those who braved the conditions, reports indicate elusive mackerel near shore due to dirty water. However, Barries Bay offered some cobia catches through the week. Further out, the FAD held juvenile and larger mahi mahi, while bottom fishing near shore produced a steady stream of snapper on both bait and lures.
