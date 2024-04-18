Community knows best; public feedback wanted on fixing local issues

The Macleay Valley community is asking for their feedback on improving Kempsey Shire to help build the foundation of future government policies and programs.
Throughout April, Learning the Macleay is visiting areas across the Macleay Valley collecting feedback from community members about their views on the current status of where they live and how they would like to see it improve moving forward.
Funded by the Federal and State governments, with support from philanthropic organisations, Learning the Macleay is a place-based initiative.
Kempsey Shire's Learning the Macleay is one of 10 communities in Australia currently being supported through the Stronger Places, Stronger People initiative, which aims to disrupt the cycle of disadvantage impacting these communities.
"For too long policies and programs have been delivered in our valley with government funding, often for a short period, and almost always with no input from the local community," Partnership Lead for Learning the Macleay, Jo-Anne Kelly said.
"Our people know our community best. They are aware of the issues impacting daily life and the best solutions to address these issues.
"We are collecting this data now across our valley, [so] if you see our team at an event or in your community, please go up to them and give them your feedback."
The data currently being collected from the community will be collated and provided to the decision makers and service delivery organisations, either local, state or federal to direct them in implementing the recommendations put forth from the local community.
Learning the Macleay says the information may lead to programs being established and delivered to address local issues, through to policies and legislation that are currently holding the community back being changed.
Members of the public who want to provide views on the issues that are currently impacting them and can provide suggestions for a better future at the following community events.
Learning the Macleay team will be in the following locations;
