South West Rocks boat masters take home bronze medal from 'Aussie Titles'

South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club's Masters 180s Men's Surf Boat Crew have come away with a bronze medal at this year's Australian Surf Lifesaving Titles.
'The Showbags' competed on Wednesday, April 17, in challenging conditions on the Sunshine Coast.
Alexandra Headland, where the event was held, had two-to-three metre shore dump waves, with large amounts of water movement, as well as some wind chop.
South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club reported 'a lot of carnage' including boat rollovers in almost every race and plenty of oars being broken in the process.
'The Showbags' results from the day in the lead up to the final;
Alongside the recent bronze at Australian Titles, the season for the Men's crew also includes second place overall in the North Coast Surf Boat Series and bronze at the Surf Life Saving NSW State Championships.
"This was our first full season rowing together as a crew and we came away with some great results," Surf Boat Captain, Paul Owens said.
"The crew showed continual improvement which saw us peak at the pointy end of the season.
"The boys are looking forward to a rest and then we will be back in the boat training again for the 2024/25 season."
President of Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving and South West Rocks brand, Rod McDonagh, said the local club is very proud of the crew's achievements.
"The boys have trained very hard this season and have the medals to show for it," Mr McDonagh said.
" This is our first Aussie medal since 'the Aussies' in Perth in the mid-2000s. We hope to keep building on this success with our competition across the board."
