South West Rocks Surf Club the latest victim of vandalism

South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club (SWRSLSC) was vandalised over the weekend, adding to the growing list of recent criminal activity across Kempsey Shire.
"It has been a long time since the SWRSLSC has been targeted with vandalism but unfortunately it was our turn last night [Saturday, April 20]," Director of Life Saving South West Rocks branch, Brienna Elford said.
Volunteers are left to pick up the pieces.
"This type of activity is disgraceful, especially against a not-for-profit community group who not only looks after our beach goers but supports other not-for-profits in the area."
"This type of damage costs the surf club money that could be better spent training our volunteers and purchasing equipment to save lives," she said.
A community meeting is set to be held on May 20 (6pm start) at the South West Rocks Country Club to discuss the prevalence of crime in the Macleay Valley.
Hosted by South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce, the meeting is set to discuss next steps to addressing the local issue, including car thefts and break and enters.
Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp MP and Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan MP will be in attendance, along with representatives of Mid North Coast District Police.
Councillor Kerri Riddington is strongly advocating for a 24-hour police presence in South West Rocks as well as Crescent Head.
Cr Riddington brought a Motion of Notice to this month's Council Meeting as a response to the level of crime in Kempsey Shire. Council is looking at next steps, specifically asking for State Government support.
"I believe this criminal behaviour is highly distressing and traumatising for our community," Cr Riddington said.
