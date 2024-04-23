Commemorative seats installed at Kempsey War Memorial in time for Anzac Day

Two custom-made commemorative seats have been installed at the East Kempsey War Memorial (Cenotaph) in time for this year's Anzac Day.
The project was led by President of The Rotary Club Kempsey West, Judy Beilby, who was supported by Kempsey Macleay RSL Sub Branch and Kempsey Shire Council to see her idea come to life.
Ms Beilby saw commemorative seats during a recent visit to Grafton and was inspired to bring the sentiment to the Macleay Valley.
"I was so taken [by them], that I brought it back to our Rotary Club who ran with the idea," she said.
Kempsey Macleay RSL Sub Branch joined forces and purchased one seat, the Rotary Club purchased the second seat, and council laid the slabs.
"It's been a tri-organisational achievement to fulfil a dream," Ms Beilby said. "We wanted it installed for Anzac Day and it's happened."
The seats were crafted in South Australia and installed by council's Parks & Gardens Team on Friday, April 19. The project came to fruition in only a matter of months.
Ms Beilby says the seats are "very special" and hopes service men and women will be remembered when members of the public look upon the new additions to the memorial site.
The Rotary Club has asked for the seats to be reserved on Thursday, April 25, for returned service personnel with mobility constraints or disability.
"Which is why we've built the slabs so far in front so we can get wheelchair access," Ms Beilby said.
The commemorative seats are a first in the Macleay Valley, which Ms Beilby says makes her very proud.
