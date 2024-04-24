Two years since a landslip closed Toose Rd, alternative access years away

It's been over two years since Toose Road in Bellbrook was closed due to a landslip. An alternative access route remains a work in progress.
In March 2022, residents had their lives disrupted when a section of Toose Road collapsed following heavy rain. When it was not possible to fix the road, those living in the secluded area felt further isolated.
Kempsey Shire Council says the alternative access remains a high priority, with the project ongoing.
Beef cattle farmer of Stockyard Creek Shane Warwick says living in his part of the world has never been easy, but it's getting more and more challenging.
"The charm of living out here is the isolation, but this just takes it too far," Mr Warwick said.
A community meeting was held in late 2023 where the preferred option of a bridge was agreed upon.
Council says it continues working toward the bridge, or the 'Kempsey-Armidale Road Higher Level Alignment', however substantial funding is required.
Mr Warwick is concerned the bridge will take too long, and may never come to fruition.
"All we want is what we had, which is a road that can handle our cattle trucks," he said.
"At the moment, we feel like we're back in the 1950's without a road in and a road out, but we're running businesses on 2024 costs."
Mr Warwick says selling up and moving on is not an option for the residents and farmers.
"I was left this property, I've got roots here, why should we all leave our dreams, lifestyle and what we've worked our whole lives for a 30 metre stretch of road?"
A study for Toose Road access options completed by engineers GHD reports the preferred option will cost upwards of $20 million. This level of funding requires an independent technical review before approval can be given.
Council says this process is drawing to a close and council expects a funding announcement soon.
Council says finding a fix for the Toose Road landslip was more complicated than typical Natural Disaster Funding requests, such as Devil's Nook landslip which focuses on fixing existing roads.
Council proposes constructing the bridge directly from the existing road cutting, above river level so the bridge deck would withstand minor to moderate flooding.
Council's progress on the 'Kempsey-Armidale Road Higher Level Alignment' project includes;
A further update will be provided by council when the Independent Technical Review and Assessment by Transport for NSW is complete.
A copy of the latest report can be found here -Toose Road Final Long Term Options Report.
