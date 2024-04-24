The Macleay Argus
What's biting: Macleay River hot spot for anglers this week

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated April 24 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 10:00am
This week's featured catch, courtesy of Ned Kelly's Bait n Tackle of PJ White, is a real head turner. A Tripletail, a fish more at home in tropical waters, reeled in right here off the Mid North Coast.
The Macleay River is a hot spot for anglers this week! Schools of mulloway, bream, and flathead are keeping everyone busy. Remember, fresh bait is key, and high tide is your prime time for success.

