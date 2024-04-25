Gallery: people line the streets for the 2024 Kempsey Anzac Day March

Hundreds gathered in East Kempsey on Thursday, April 24 for the 2024 Anzac Day march and commemorative service.
The march commenced at 10.30am with veterans, schools and members of the community marching from Sydney Street, along Belgrave Street, across Kempsey Bridge to the Cenotaph in East Kempsey.
Kempsey-Macleay RSL Sub-branch President Allan Wardrope said the march meant freedom to him.
"It means that we're free because of what previous service people have done," he said.
"And we should be encouraging young people to step up because we can't keep doing it."
Wearing his own medals as well as the medals of his deceased brother George, Mr Wardrope read the prologue for the commemorative service.
"On this day, we remember the sacrifice of men for an ideal- for a way of life," Mr Wardrope said.
A number of school students were involved in the service with St Paul's College student Evangeline Barton acting as MC.
Hymns were performed by Jerry van der Veer and the Kempsey District Silver Band.
After the service concludes, the band led a procession of servicemen, women, people marching on behalf of family members as well as the Kempsey Australian Airforce Cadets, Fire and Rescue and RSF members back to the Kempsey-Macleay RSL Memorial Hall.
Mr Wardrope said it was encouraging to see so many people at the march.
"I think it's the number of people that we get lining the footpath that encourages the blokes to come again next year," he said.
"And I think we've got to keep doing this because there's a heck of a movement in this country to stop it."
