A thousand turn out for Anzac Day dawn service at South West Rocks

Over a thousand people gathered at South West Rocks for the 2024 Anzac Day dawn service.
Before sunrise and under a full moon the large crowd came together from 5am at the Cenotaph, lining the streets and nearby apartment balconies.
After the Navy Cadets took their positions at the Memorial the march commenced along Livingstone Street.
President of South West Rocks RSL Sub Branch, Alex Robinson, acted as MC, while also presenting the Ode during the service.
The address came from Paul Higgins OAM and prayer led by Stewart Benington. A number of floral tributes were made by community representatives.
The resident Horseshoe Bay Lorikeets made their presence known in the Norfolk Pines, taking flight in flocks over the crowd during the morning service.
With mild temperatures and the rain holding off, many continued commemorating together at The Seabreeze Hotel who put on a breakfast for the community.
An 11.00am service will be held at South West Rocks with the march commencing at the carpark on Paragon Avenue, through to the Cenotaph.
See other Memorial Services throughout Kempsey Shire here.
