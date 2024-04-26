Truck Driver's Memorial will see seven names added

The annual Truck Driver's Memorial is being held on Saturday, April 27, with seven plaques being added for this year's event.
Attendees will gather from 9.00am at South Street, South Kempsey, with a truck convoy starting their engines from 10.00am.
The event is hosted by North Coast Trucking Social Club for the sixth year in a row. This year will see seven names on plaques being added to the Memorial in the morning.
"The day is for remembering those people who have lost their lives who were involved in the transport industry," Treasurer North Coast Trucking Social Club, Peter Scott said.
"Four or five plaques are for people from Kempsey Shire."
Mr Scott says they are expecting at least 30 trucks to turn up for the 2024 event.
"There's three trucks coming from Coffs [Harbour], some coming from Port Macquarie, Wauchope, and Kempsey."
The procession will head from South Kempsey over the Kempsey bridge and through the main streets of town, before travelling to Frederickton and back around to the Memorial Wall at South Kempsey interchange where the Memorial Service will be held.
"Afterwards, people stand around and chat over a cup of tea," Mr Scott said.
"You go out there and you just see how all the other people react and you have a chat, you have a gathering, to think of the ones your used to work with."
The drivers will meet up again after the morning service around midday at Kempsey Heights Bowling Club for lawn bowls and light refreshments to continue commemorating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.