Community call-out in lead up to 100th anniversary of Kinchela Boys Home

The Macleay Valley and wider community are being invited to be a part of the healing journey for the surviving uncles of Kinchela Boys Home.
Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Aboriginal Corporation (KBHAC) is preparing to host the 100th Anniversary Commemoration of the infamous site with a three-day event in October, 2024.
The community is invited to attend gatherings held in Kempsey Shire on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 (October) to celebrate survival, learn about the history, and commemorate collectively.
The public is also being asked to lend or donate photographs, artefacts and other resources as part of an exhibition.
Kinchela Boys Home (KBH) operated between 1924 and 1970 where NSW authorities incarcerated between 400 to 600 Aboriginal children, mostly boys; an official government policy as part of the stolen generations.
The children were forcibly removed from their homes and families and taken to KBH where they were subjected to inhumane treatment and abuse. There are 52 surviving uncles to date, with many wishing to tell their stories in order to help heal through truth-telling.
The 100th Anniversary is a gift to the next generation - of sharing spaces and stories, imparting knowledge and history, while strengthening collective memory and creating new ones.
KBHAC and survivors are calling on the Macleay Valley community for their support ahead of the commemoration.
Members of the public who have resources and information, such as photographs, physical artefacts from KBH, as well as memories/stories of KBH are being asked to contact KBHAC in preparation for October's event.
KBHAC ensure the public there will be no judgement or negative repercussions for anyone who may have resources in their possession.
"It's not about guilt, it's not about blaming, it's about truth telling, it's about coming together to put the pieces of that history together so that this doesn't happen again to any child," Chief Executive, Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation, Tiffany McComsey said.
"It's about the community coming together to be a part of this; the truth telling. Each person can be a part of planning [the event]."
Much of the furniture and other physical items were auctioned when KBH closed in the 1970s. Those in possession are being asked to come forward.
"If you have an artefact or any piece of information that could help in truth-telling and healing, then please reach out to KBHAC. You will not be reprimanded at all, in fact you will be welcomed," Kindness Company Founder and Manager Director Harpreet Kalsi-Smith said.
The upcoming event will include truth-telling from KBH survivors, and members of the community who have their own memories and stories are being encouraged to be involved, too.
"The 100th is coming up, it's an opportunity for us to voice with the wider community to come and have a talk to us and help us heal, because we can only heal by telling the story," Chair, Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation and survivor, Uncle Michael (Widdy) Welsh said.
"This is what the 100th is about, to get the message out there, to break the silence that we've kept because we were so frightened [and] fearful, because of the floggings."
Visit https://kinchelaboyshome.org.au/ for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.