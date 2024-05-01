Revised plan for Crescent Head Holiday Park open to public feedback

An updated vision for the Crescent Head Holiday Park is currently on public exhibition with Kempsey Shire residents encouraged to provide feedback on the facilities.
The revised concept plan includes an updated manager's residence and kiosk; a proposal for additional cabins; a mix of one two and three bedroom cabins, some with disability accessible, safari tents, as well as over 130 camping sites.
Kempsey Shire Council is seeking community input on the revised concept from 2 April to 30 May 2024.
Council, as Crown Land Manager, manages five Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks (MVCHP) within the Shire.
They are all operated through a management lease with Australian Tourist Park Management (APTM), a subsidiary of NRMA.
MVCHP generated over $4,000,000 of revenue in 2022-23, with the Crescent Head Holiday Park contributing approximately 40% of this revenue.
This revenue is paid into Council's Crown Land Reserve, a restricted reserve, that can only be spent on the maintenance and improvement of Council managed Crown Land Reserves across the Shire. This income generating role reduces the need to use general ratepayer funds for this purpose and produces savings for the General Fund.
Council says a vital part of operating MVCHP is to continually focus on how to get the best value from the site and generate additional revenue for Kempsey Shire and support the financial future.
Since adopting the original Crescent Head Concept Plan in 2021, council says it has been working on more detailed design and investigation, as well as costings and revenue projections on the various projects within the park.
Members of the community are asked to make submissions by May 30, 2024, by using the online submission tool or by email to ksc@kempsey.nsw.gov.au, handed into our Customer Service counter or mailed to: The General Manager, Kempsey Shire Council, PO Box 3078, West Kempsey, NSW 2440.
All submissions will be reviewed and reported to a future council meeting along with the revised concept plan for adoption.
View the plans here.
