The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Revised plan for Crescent Head Holiday Park open to public feedback

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 1 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An updated vision for the Crescent Head Holiday Park is currently on public exhibition with Kempsey Shire residents encouraged to provide feedback on the facilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.