Free breast screening available for Macleay Valley women

BreastScreen NSW's mobile screening van is in Kempsey for the next three months to give women the opportunity to receive a free breast screen locally.
The mobile van means women in Kermpsey Shire do not need to travel to the permanent clinic in Port Macquarie between May 1 and end of July, 2024.
BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer.
Acting Director of BreastScreen North Coast, Emma Cronin, says a regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.
"Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."
Emma says bringing a BreastScreen NSW van to Kempsey makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening from the age of 50.
"Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority. Bringing these vital services to Kempsey means more local women can be screened. It's fast, it's free and it could save your life."
An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor's referral is needed, however any woman with a family history of breast cancer should discuss their specific needs with their General Practitioner (GP).
Anyone with breast symptoms should contact their GP or health worker without delay.
The van will be open for screening from 1 May to the end of July 2024 and will be located at 67 Belgrave Street, Kempsey, near the Kempsey public pool and skate-park.
The mobile screening van is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let us know when booking their appointment.
To book a free mammogram, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
