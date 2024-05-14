'Artists at work' exhibition coming to the Macleay Valley

A travelling art exhibition focused on life as an artist is coming to Kempsey Shire.
Networks Australia, a mostly Canberra-based group of artists, will be exhibiting work at the Macleay Valley Art Gallery in Gladstone from May 30 to June 23.
The show titled 'Networks Australia: Artists at work', features a variety of media exhibited alongside photographs of the artists by photographer, Fiona Bowring, to give the audience an insight into the lives of the artists and the range of skills and techniques they used in creating the works on display.
The collaboration between Networks Australia and Macleay Valley Art Gallery was born out of a friendship.
"I am a friend of Barbara Huntington who founded the Macleay Valley Art Gallery," The founder of Networks Australia, Nancy Tingey OAM said.
"She and I were on an Artists Retreat by Lake George/Weereewa a year or so ago when she found out about the Networks group I had started in Canberra in 2008.
"She invited me to arrange for Networks to exhibit at the Macleay Valley Art Gallery."
The artists of Networks Australia have been coming together since 2008 to share ideas, skills, resources and exhibitions.
Members of the group include leading arts educators alongside those at the early stages of their art journey. Founder Ms Tingey has a background in watercolour painting and textiles. She teaches art to Parkinson sufferers and was awarded OAM for her contribution to community health.
'Networks Australia: Artists at Work' was originally designed to be shown at the ANCA (Australian National Capital Artists) gallery.
"It was decided that, as a travelling exhibition, it would provide an appropriate opportunity to network outside Canberra," Ms Tingey said.
Ms Tingey will be opening the exhibition on Thursday, May 30, at 2:00pm followed by a floor talk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.