Melville High hosts schools for Science and Engineering Challenge

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 20 2024 - 4:00am
Melville High School hosted the annual Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC) last week, where students from Macleay Valley, Port-Macquarie Hastings, Camden Haven and Nambucca schools competed, connected, and celebrated victories.

