A South West Rocks father and son are attributing their $80,000 Keno win to their "terrible" cooking skills, which prompted them to go out for dinner at the Riverside Tavern. The Mid North Coast players cashed out big on the Wednesday 12 January 2022 draw, with their total prize amounting to $80,299.90. "We're terrible cooks, so we go out for dinner a lot and sometimes when we do, we pop on some Keno," the winning dad explained. "We'd left before the game happened, so we had no idea we'd even won the prize. But then on the weekend, we went out for dinner again and when we did, I checked the tickets we'd bought earlier in the week. "As soon as the guy scanned my ticket, he looked at me with big thumbs up and told me we'd won. It was surreal. It was such a good shock! I got so many goosebumps and I couldn't stop shaking. It was such an amazing feeling." "My son was still sitting at our table, but he knew something was happening, so he came to check on me. I just said to him, 'Go get us a drink. I need to tell you something' and then I told him the good news." "We started jumping up and down and cheering. Everyone in the tavern knew we'd won. It was awesome. "We celebrated into the night. There was no way you could wipe the smile off our faces. "It's a fantastic way to start 2022 after a shocking few years. This is going to make a massive difference to our lives." The father and son have decided to use $5,000 of the winnings to have fun, and use the rest to invest in their future. "We've been thinking about getting some investment properties, so this will certainly help. It's absolutely perfect," the father said.

