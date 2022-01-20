newsletters, editors-pick-list,

They're back, oh yes, good mates Peter Thompson and Hilton Barnett finally hit the jackpot or made their mark on the Kempsey Veterans Golf Club's scene. Trying hard (very) Tuesday in and Tuesday out (so to speak) long before the second week of the new 2022 program of events, the two noted rugby players of their time(s) gave an outstanding performance in the 14-hole 2BBB Stableford. Seven days prior the former had agreed with himself that he had just played the worst game (of golf) ever and yes, those were his exact words of praise. And Hilton did agree, too. But a good sportsman never gives up and whilst he may not have said it he was sporting a wide smile that signified clearly that he was enjoying the moment. "Winners are grinners", it is said. Signing off for a round that produced 65 points for the 14 holes would certainly have been a teaser of things to come and there may well have been challengers only for them to fall quickly by the wayside. Closest was the combo of Bob Garner and Chris Kerr, with Barry Pearson and Mark Townsend and Peter Garty and John Daley a few points away. Rewards were also given the Townsend-Greg Mayhew and Dennis O'Brien-Graeme Irving pairings for their near the 60 mark. In the Individual rider that always supports the foursomes events it was Mal Blanch stealing the limelight (so to speak) with 34 points and that is extra good for any an A-grader. What a pity that his man alongside failed to pull his weight. Nearest the pins were well contested and at the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole in One Garty (A), Brtuce Pettit (B) and O'Brien were winners. Generosity was shown when a hiccup occurred at the 11th hole and it was a double act in all three grades when winners were announced. In A-grade it was Graeme Dyet and Graheme Martin. B-grade went to Wayne Simmons and Leo Wright and C-grade was a Mayhew-O'Brien affair (so to speak). Chip-ins were performed by Milton Riggs and Steve Cameron. Next Tuesday's event is a 14-hole Stableford and visitors are invited to take part. Tee-off is 9am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/8bd0ef36-487c-480a-9d64-4b68db3a2d2c.jpg/r0_78_923_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg