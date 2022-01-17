newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wildlife are starting to call the Macleay home again, after having to leave the area due to the devastation of the 2019 bushfires. The collaboration between local wildlife rescue organisation FAWNA and the Macleay Landcare Network saw 200 nest boxes installed on private properties in the Macleay Valley in 2020. The nest boxes have been inspected one year after installation with approximately half of the boxes showing signs of occupation. Gliders have been most frequently observed using the boxes, including the Squirrel Glider that is listed as vulnerable in New South Wales. Brush-tailed Possum and a species of insectivous bats has been observed in the boxes. Macleay Landcare Coordinator Andy Vinter said he was very happy with the progress of the program. "It's a very positive outcome to see that after 12 months, 51 percent of those boxes had signs of visitation and use, because they are only get better and more utilised," Mr Vinter said. "We used a wide range of boxes which are designed for different animals, so we targeted birds and mammals." Mr Vinter said they are planning on installing another 200 boxes that have a slightly different design, as well as trying out a unique approach. "We are using a new technique called the 'hollow hog' method, and that's where you bore a hole into an existing tree and start the hollow formation process," Mr Vinter said. "It is seen as a more reliable way because the hollow is in the tree itself, it also has better insulation qualities and there's probably a preference by the animal as it's more natural." If you want to stay up to date with the nest box program as well as other projects, head to https://www.macleaylandcare.org.au/ for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/3705041e-f43e-4408-8fb8-2e3f68679942.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg