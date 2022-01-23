community, Macksville District Hospital, Nambucca United Hospital Auxiliary

MACKSVILLE District Hospital received some early Christmas presents late last year after the Nambucca United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) generously donated a $15,000 trauma bed and a $7,500 Ambu aView monitor. Funded through their highly successful fundraisers, including the UHA Bingo night at Nambucca RSL Club, Deputy Director of Nursing Donna Kennedy is adamant that both pieces of equipment were 'game changers' for the hospital. "The monitor is a very welcome addition to the operating theatre and will make a real difference to patient care," she said. "The trauma-specific bed is the first of its kind for our hospital; it's amazing because it is so flexible and adaptable to the needs of individual patients. "We can't thank the Nambucca UHA and Bingo supporters enough for their support, particularly with such significant pieces of medical equipment that we know will help us continue to improve the care and treatment of our patients. "They are all kind, generous people and we consider ourselves very lucky to have them in our team." The Ambu aView, a portable, high-resolution monitor, helps medical staff see into difficult airways making it easier for them to care for patients who can't breathe independently. The trauma bed, purpose-built to improve frontline care for seriously ill patients, has been donated to Emergency. It is also referred to as a 'smart-bed' because of the technology involved in its design, which enables patients to be weighed or x-rayed without needing to leave the bed. Nambucca UHA branch president Michelle O'Keefe says the group and everyone involved in the Bingo fundraiser was proud of their support for Macksville District Hospital. "It is fantastic that we can get behind our local hospital," Michelle said. "It is such a pleasure seeing the equipment we have been able to donate and listening to the doctors and nurses explain how it works and the difference it makes to patient care. "The bonus is we can support our hospital in a very real way while having a lot of fun playing Bingo at our local RSL Club. It's a win-win."

