WHEN John Kent moved from Sydney to the Nambucca Valley in 2006, he immediately put his hand up to volunteer with several community organisations. Sixteen years and countless hours of volunteering later, the Navy Veteran has found himself in line to receive a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) after being named on the 2022 Australia Day Honours List. Nominated for his service to the community of Nambucca Heads, John was more than a little surprised to receive an OAM but once the shock wore off, he was left with feelings of pride. "It was all a bit of a shock," he said. "I firmly believe volunteering is about doing the job and helping people, not winning awards, but I'm very proud, honoured and humbled someone in the community thought I was worthy of being nominated for an OAM." John has been a member of the Nambucca Heads RSL Sub-Branch for the last 12 years, where he serves as the current treasurer. He was a volunteer driver with Community Transport from 2007 to 2012, a founding member of the Naval and Mariners Nambucca Valley Association and the Nambucca Heads Men's Shed. John is also a board member at the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club, a founding member of the We're Here Project, a member of the Mid North Coast Health District Community Reference Group and a member of the Pressure Injury Committee at Macksville District Hospital. Previously his contributions to the Nambucca Heads community saw him presented with a Nambucca Valley Council Award in 2016, however some of John's fondest memories from his years of volunteering are of the people he has met along the way. "I never imagined when I put my hand up to volunteer that it would bring me into contact with such inspiring people, many of whom have become good friends," he said. "That's the best part of volunteering in my opinion, the people you meet and help; I truly think that when you move to a community you have to get out there and give something back. "I'm very proud to be part of a community where people can come together and achieve wonderful things." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

