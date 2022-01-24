newsletters, editors-pick-list,

South West Rocks Country Club Tennis Club held its presentation/end of year celebration with a tennis/pizza evening for its members last December. Due to many weeks of interruption throughout 2021 due to COVID, only some of the championships' events were able to be held throughout the year. The Male Champion of the Year went to newcomer, Peter Elliott. Peter may be new to the area but many of the "oldies" remember Peter as a Junior at the Kempsey courts a few years back. All tennis is due to resume at the courts for 2022 - Monday mornings for Ladies; Tuesday evening and Thursday morning for mixed and Friday for Ladies. If wanting a game of tennis you are welcome to come along to any of these club organised days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/772234b6-9e4e-4671-93cd-473d8ae13f2b.jpg/r0_41_276_197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg