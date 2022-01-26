newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kemspey Ladies Golf Club is welcoming new members to come along and join them for a fun and sociable game of golf every Wednesday, starting on February 2. While it is competition golf, the ladies have lots of laughs and certainly play some fun games and a number of team events during the year. If you haven't played competition golf before Kempsey Ladies Golf Club will make sure you're teamed up with some friendly, helpful team mates to get you into the swing of the game. Tee off during daylight savings is from 8am and from 9am later in the year. The ladies play 18 holes, carts are available to hire from the the Golf Club with a COVID safe, drink, chat and presentations afterwards in the club. Lots of support will be given to get you a Golf Australia Handicap and there is no pressure to play each week, just whenever you're able. If you think you might be interested please call Wendy Rogan 65627990 or Nancy McNamara 65628240 and have a chat. Or phone the Kempsey Golf Club on 65626291. If you are new to golf and want to give it a try the ladies can put you in touch with professionals who can give lessons. The course is in superb condition at the moment, it really is a beautiful place to play.

