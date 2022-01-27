newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Open 18 hole 2ball aggregate stableford and individual event at Kempsey Golf Club last Saturday saw a field of 61 players hit off. With the month long sponsorship by Cellarbrations the day was again very good despite the wet weather during the week which saw the course play very long and soft in places. However again a very big thank you goes to everyone for your help on the course and to Graeme and his team of hard workers during the week. Taking out the day and playing in the very first group at 7am was the pairing of Brody Clarke and Dean Greenhalgh who combined together for a score of 70 points. With both players scoring 35 points each in the Individual event there total of 70 in the Aggregate event which stood up all day and was the best on the day and they collected the winners prize by just the one point to the runner up pair. That pair was the brothers of Simon and Conrad Tamblyn who had a score of 69 points together in the Aggregate event to claim the runner up spot. Campbell Hoskins from the Frederickton club was the winner in the individual event with a score of 37 points. Again all players should check their handicaps before hitting off in your next round. In the weekly ball competition the winners were teams with a score of 60 points and better and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event. Saturday at the Kempsey Golf Club the players will be hitting off from 7am in the final week of the month of Cellarbrations as part of the Open 18 hole Medley Single Stableford event. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the please don't hesitate to call the club anytime. Don't forget the COVID-19 rules are still in place at the club and please check in before you enter the club so everyone can stay save while enjoying the day. With the new year here the club is about to draw up the 2022-2023 club program. If there is anyone out there who would like to sponsor a golf day at the club over the next 12 months please contact Brad at the club so he can put you down on a Saturday.

