COUNCILLOR Alexandra Wyatt has been elected as the deputy mayor at this week's Kempsey Shire Council meeting. The duty of deputy mayor is to provide assistance to council members and step into mayor Leo Hauville's role in the event that he is unavailable to perform his duties. Councillors voted between two nominees, Cr Wyatt and Cr Campbell, with Cr Wyatt receiving the majority vote. This is Cr Wyatt's first term in council, and she said she was honoured to also take on the role of deputy mayor. "I am very humbled, pleased, and very grateful to be representing the people of Kempsey. It has been a passion of mine for a long time," Cr Wyatt said. Cr Wyatt will serve as deputy mayor until September 2022. "To be the deputy mayor is humbling, and maybe a little daunting having witnessed my first council meeting, and all the formalities, but I am ready for the challenge," she added.

