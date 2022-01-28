Peter Callaghan takes A-grade title at Kempsey Veterans Golf Club
He pulls a good beer and he's more than a busy worker for the Kempsey Golf Club - Peter Callaghan is such for sure and certain - and he sort of steamrolled his 40 opposing veterans in a competitive way on Tuesday.
Having his second (one supposes) of the new year 2022 this week, Callo - his trademark - did enter for the Kempsey Veterans Golf Club stableford in the A-grade division.
And after traversing the 14 holes with a stroke a hole handicap wise it was he who tip-topped the scoring with no fewer than 37 points, a mighty effort so early in his career as a more than 55-y-o elder; he's 60!
Yes, he will be in the top division for many a Tuesday now as the handicapper was well aware of his performance. And it is known that Mr Mercer, the member whom declares such figures, had had a disastrous round that robbed him of any generosity feelings.
The respective B and C-grade winners, Bruce Morris and Steve Cameron, weren't as flamboyant as Callo, but their 30 points apiece did stand the test.
What a story Steve told about a happening in progress down the par 4 fifth hole and it's definitely well worth putting into print. Drove a fairway wood that saw his orange ball spread a forward group on the green into raptures drew an almost immediate apology:
"The ball was supposed to go only 175 metres with the wood and it measured more than 200. I couldn't believe it. I am sorry fellows" he quipped.
Of the baker's dozen ball winners, John Daley's 33 points led the way by just the one from Chris Hudson and Terry Smith, whilst fellow A-graders Hilary Dew (31) and Graeme Dyet (30) followed on.
The remaining octet: Graeme Irving and Peter Hatton (29); Russell Graham, Peter Thompson, Mal Blanch, Peter Garty, Ray Moodie and Trevor Bailey (28).
Nearest the pin at the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole-in-One were Dyet (A) and Paul Dykes (C) and at the eighth hole Hudson (A) and Phil Pinney (C) succeeded in making it on.
Chip-ins were performed by John Inder, Terry Hyland, Callaghan and Dyet.
Next Tuesday, being the first of the month, the February Monthly Medals bring about a 14-hole Stroke and Putting rider and the medallions will again be sponsored by the Kempsey Heights Bowling Club.
Many thanks to the bowling brigade!
