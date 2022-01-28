newsletters, editors-pick-list,

He pulls a good beer and he's more than a busy worker for the Kempsey Golf Club - Peter Callaghan is such for sure and certain - and he sort of steamrolled his 40 opposing veterans in a competitive way on Tuesday. Having his second (one supposes) of the new year 2022 this week, Callo - his trademark - did enter for the Kempsey Veterans Golf Club stableford in the A-grade division. And after traversing the 14 holes with a stroke a hole handicap wise it was he who tip-topped the scoring with no fewer than 37 points, a mighty effort so early in his career as a more than 55-y-o elder; he's 60! Yes, he will be in the top division for many a Tuesday now as the handicapper was well aware of his performance. And it is known that Mr Mercer, the member whom declares such figures, had had a disastrous round that robbed him of any generosity feelings. The respective B and C-grade winners, Bruce Morris and Steve Cameron, weren't as flamboyant as Callo, but their 30 points apiece did stand the test. What a story Steve told about a happening in progress down the par 4 fifth hole and it's definitely well worth putting into print. Drove a fairway wood that saw his orange ball spread a forward group on the green into raptures drew an almost immediate apology: "The ball was supposed to go only 175 metres with the wood and it measured more than 200. I couldn't believe it. I am sorry fellows" he quipped. Of the baker's dozen ball winners, John Daley's 33 points led the way by just the one from Chris Hudson and Terry Smith, whilst fellow A-graders Hilary Dew (31) and Graeme Dyet (30) followed on. The remaining octet: Graeme Irving and Peter Hatton (29); Russell Graham, Peter Thompson, Mal Blanch, Peter Garty, Ray Moodie and Trevor Bailey (28). Nearest the pin at the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole-in-One were Dyet (A) and Paul Dykes (C) and at the eighth hole Hudson (A) and Phil Pinney (C) succeeded in making it on. Chip-ins were performed by John Inder, Terry Hyland, Callaghan and Dyet. Next Tuesday, being the first of the month, the February Monthly Medals bring about a 14-hole Stroke and Putting rider and the medallions will again be sponsored by the Kempsey Heights Bowling Club. Many thanks to the bowling brigade! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

