Nulla Billy Goats vs Rovers Home Instead Senior Care MNC: At Eden 1, Nulla's decision to bat first proved to be a masterstroke in their round three second grade fixture against Rovers. At the top of the order, Rusiru Thakshila was a man in a mood as the opener bludgeoned his way to an almost run-a-ball century in his sides innings of 6/250. Thakshila's innings included four 4's and seven 6's with his 103 coming off 104 balls before he was dismissed by Alan Hetherington (1/54). Coming in at seven, Trent Di Gioia provided similar fireworks with his tally of 66 not out from 38 balls producing six 6's and two 4's. Jason Crilley was the best of the bowlers with 2/13 from three overs. In reply, only Jamin Hetherington (13) and Craig Rosten (16) reached double figures with Shane Webber (3/13) and Josh Hughes (3/1) doing the damage as Rovers were bowled out for 62. Stuarts Point/Eungai vs Rovers MERC: At Services Park, Rovers MERC chose to bat first as Stuarts Point/Eungai bowlers Jai Vincent (1/20) and Zach Martin (4/20) struck early at 2/18. Leeton Smith (20) and Mark Kliendienst (72) then put on a 63-run partnership to get Rovers to 3/81. Mackenzie Booth was next top-scorer with 32 as Rovers reached 174. In reply, Stuarts Point/Eungai started strong and were 3/99 at one stage thanks to Justin Groundwater (27) and Maninder Multani (39) before Rovers bowlers began to rip through. From 3/99, Stuarts Point/Eungai went to 7/112 before eventually being bowled out for 154. Brad Dyet (3/37) and Leeton Smith (2/9) were the pick of the bowlers. Nulla Bucketeers vs South West Rocks: Due to rain, both sides met for a T/20 fixture at Eden 2 with South West Rocks batting first. Adam Worthy smashed his way to 54 not out off 43 balls with five 6's hit while Ben Schubert also went berserk with a score of 47 off 20 which included four 6's. The solid batting of SWR saw them set a total of 4/166 with Jared Smee's 1/11 the best figures for his side. At the top, Mark Smee (15) and Pat Preston (25) combined for 31 runs before Daniel Tinlin (3/13) and Raymond Fussell (2/27) did significant damage to the middle order with the score 7/60 at one stage. James and Sam Preston then scored 36 together before Sam was dismissed for 16. James (40*) and Paul Cooper (15*) put in a solid lower order partnership however the Bucketeers eventually fell short, scoring 8/138 from their 20 overs.

