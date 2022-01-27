newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Chris and Lyn Dockrill have been recognised for their outstanding dedication to the Macleay Valley by being awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Australia Day ceremony. The Dockrill's are household names in the shire through both their community spirit and roles at local schools but it's their creative works that have truly helped put the Macleay on the map. Together, Chris and Lyn have always been long term promoters of the Macleay Valley, bringing unique arts and theatre experiences to our regional towns. As incredibly talented writers, producers and directors Chris and Lyn have created a range of stage productions including the successful rock musical The Island of Dr Moron. In fact, this musical was first written for Kempsey High School's annual school musical in 1998 where Chris taught drama and English and the production was so popular that over 2,000 people came to see theshow. A film version of this has now been screened in 10 countries, 16 international film festivals and won several awards. As educators, widely published authors and promoters Chris and Lyn have been adding tremendous value to life in the shire over many years coordinating countless community projects and environmental advocacy. Just one example is the special screening of The Island of Dr Moron, where all proceeds were donated to the PCYC Kempsey so the club can continue its vital work. Chris Dockrill said it was an honour to receive the award. " Lyn and I are both absolutely floored by the fact that we have received the award, yeah we have given decades to serving the Macleay Valley but we love it, it's like belonging to an extended neighbourhood," Chris said. "It's lovely to give to a community like this and it really is an honour to be recognised for it, because we don't do it for that" The couple also donated $10,000 of proceeds from the sell-out season of their 2020 stage show Flame Trees, inspired by the Cold Chisel song of the same name to support the Bandbox Theatre. The Dockrills did not charge royalties or for their time producing these shows. As authors, educators and ambassadors for the performing arts Chris and Lyn Dockrill have promoted the Macleay Valley, reinvested in our facilities and supported many others to learn and hone their craft. Lyn said in her acceptance speech that they love giving back to the community. "What we do in the Macleay is certainly very special, and that has to do with everyone who lives here, so thankyou for the award, I am overwhelmed, usually I am not short of a word or three but today I am," Lyn said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/a4ab9ae6-8f02-4c1b-994d-23c5014c6d7e.JPG/r0_295_6000_3685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg