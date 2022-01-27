Man charged with high-range PCA twice in one day at Nambucca Heads

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

POLICE have charged a man with two high-range drink-driving offences after being stopped twice within four hours in Nambucca Heads. Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified of a car driving dangerously near the Captain Cook Lookout at Nambucca Heads on January 26. Police stopped the vehicle a short time later on Liston Street and the driver was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Nambucca Heads Police Station, where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.203. The man was charged with high range PCA, and his driver's licence was suspended. Later the same day, police were patrolling Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads, when they stopped the same vehicle. The male driver was again subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station, where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.191. He was charged with two further offences - drive with high range PCA and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended. He was refused bail and was due to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on January 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/f35fc208-1ef7-4f6e-8419-da0caaa972e6.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg