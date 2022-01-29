newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In the lead up to Australia Day, most people would've been preparing for ceremonies all over the country. However, Stuarts Point's Wayne Mason was doing one of the many things he loves; playing cricket. The veteran cricketer was apart of the Mid North Coast over 70s side playing in the Regionals tournament at Tamworth and Walcha where they came away with two wins out of three matches. His dedication to the sport among many other organisations has led to him being a worthy recipient of an Order of Australia medal 'for service to the community in a range of roles'. "I feel very honoured and humbled with the award," he said. "It's nice to think there are people out there that believe you deserve something, although you just feel like you're doing the volunteering like hundreds of thousands of others." The long list of roles Wayne has held or currently holds has seen him maintain a heavy involvement with veterans throughout the Macleay and Nambucca Valley as well as the State. These include: New South Wales Branch, Returned and Services League of Australia Stuarts Point Sub-Branch Returned and Services League of Australia Mid North Coast Division, Sydney Legacy Kempsey Division, Sydney Legacy Nambucca/Macleay Pensions and Welfare Officers' Network "My major role over the last 20-odd years has been with veterans and their families - I've had a long association with the RSL and Legacy," Wayne said. "I always feel that someone needs to be helping out our veterans and advocating for them. "We tend to send our young men and women to wars all around the world and then when they come back we've really got to look after them." Wayne and his wife Merilyn form a dynamic duo when it comes to their efforts. "A lot of the work we do together," Wayne said. "Merilyn looks after the families we have here, there are about five or six families in the mid-north coast legacy area." Along with roles relating to veterans affairs, Mr Mason is currently secretary/treasurer of Stuarts Point/Eungai Cricket Club, coaches their under 10s side with his wife, Merilyn, and has previously been president. He's also been a former delegate to the Macleay Valley Cricket Association and is currently an umpire and secretary to the Macleay Valley Umpires Association. To top it off, Wayne is a dedicated community man, volunteering in a number of positions: Wayne will be presented with his medal in either April or May at a government house function in Sydney.

