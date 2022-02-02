newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Emergency services were called into action yesterday afternoon (Tuesday February 1) after a male was believed to have fallen into the surf at the Arakoon Mermaid Pools. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews joined NSW Police, NSW Ambulance paramedics and surf life savers from the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club in the rescue operation at about 3pm. Members of South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club (SWRSLSC) arrived and found one man was clinging to an island rock off the Mermaid Pools, while another man had suffered a head laceration, according to a surf club spokesperson. The person with a head laceration was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance, while the second individual was lifted safely from the water via helicopter, due to the rough surf conditions and the close proximity to rocks. "Surf life saving had a boat on scene, however we knew the helicopter was coming so we monitored the situation to ensure the man wasn't washed off into the water," the SWRSLSC spokesperson said. FRNSW superintendent Scott Dodson said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for an emergency can be the difference between life and death. "The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you," he said. "It should be used to contact police, fire or ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations." Earlier at approximately 2pm, a person avoided injuries after an incident at Horseshoe Bay. South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club began to respond to a swimmer in distress, however they were told to stand down after the individual made it back to shore.

