For many years, Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club (KMDBC) have been storing their boat in the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club greenkeepers shed. For that, they are eternally grateful. "It's been a long haul for our club, and I mean literally a long haul," KMDBC secretary, Belinda Fowler, said. "Every session we haul the boat on a hand trailer down to the river, and then back again. "It can be a little dangerous, considering we need to do this on a public road." However, the end is near after the club was successful in their application for funding in Round 4 of the Stronger Country Communities Fund. The funding will see them construct a new multi-purpose facility located within the Riverside Park area, close to the Macleay River. "We have so much equipment shared out for storage in members' homes, and all of our trophies are packed away in storage waiting to be put on display," Mrs Fowler explained. "The building will primarily be used as a club house which will include safe change rooms and amenities for our members. "The building will also be used to store the club's two dragon boats, trailers and ceremonial dragon heads and drums used in competition. "Storage area for life vests and paddles will also be provided, and an additional mezzanine area is allocated for club meetings, workshops and storage for trophy cabinets. "We really just can't wait to get started on this project now that we have the funds, so watch this space." Mrs Fowler said she hopes the new facility will encourage further interest in the sport and change some of the stigmas around it. "Once the facility is built it will be an amazing community asset, and we hope it will help encourage more locals to join our sport," she said. "Many people think the sport is for older people or just women, but I can tell you it's not. "I guess it kind of feels like that in regional areas, but head to the city regions and abroad and you'll find many young people involved in the sport. "It's intense, competitive, addictive, hard work and way more physically challenging than you would think. "The sport has clear pathways to National Representation for all age groups, and is accessible to everyone, you just need to want to and to work really hard! "Having said that though, its also great for general fitness, fun and friendship, the greatest things in life. "You don't have to be competitive to get involved, the sport is also known for its social aspects and the fact that you can start at any fitness level." KMDBC will be running their very first introductory program from February 7, the program is designed to give participants a taste of the sport and learn some of the fundamentals, it runs for five weeks on Mondays from 5.15pm. Head over to their website, www.kmdbc.org, to find out how to sign up or contact club secretary Belinda on 0421 592 867 or kempseyriverrats@gmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

