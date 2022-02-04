Iconic Crescent Head surf shack named 'Big Wednesday' hits the market

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In 1978, the iconic surfing movie 'Big Wednesday' hit cinemas throughout the world. Part of its legacy lives in Crescent Head at 16 Main Street, a few minutes stroll to main beach and the shopping village. The house is a Queenslander style surf shack, named 'Big Wednesday' after the movie and has just hit the market. Current owners of the establishment have a passion for Queenslander style homes with their purchase coming after previously renovating a similar home called Wynola. That house was a removal home transported from Qld to Boomerang Beach. After receiving a link to 'Big Wednesday' from her father-in-law, the current owner and her husband couldn't say no after honeymooning in Crescent Head 15 years ago. "Because I already had an obsession with this style of home I was attracted to it and wanted to have a look and scope it out," she said. "Being a Queenslander the heart really felt the beat. "The history from what we know of the home was that it was also a removal and was moved from the back beaches before being given a small renovation. "Knowing this background it was a sign to also give some extra tender, loving care of renovation love as we could see the potential in it and had such a cool vibe that just needed some attention." The fresh white coastal interior has a little bit of retro going on mixed with a coastal chic vibe exuding a tropical island feel. Eye catching from the street defining features include the gabled roof, butterfly staircase, hardwood timber floors, stained glass windows, quaint bay window with bench seat, French doors, rattan pendant lighting, timber deck balcony, decorative lattice, individual fretwork, and wainscotting wall panelling. The layout includes three generously sized bedrooms, bathroom, laundry, and powder room, quaint kitchen, and an open plan lounge and dining area opening onto a wraparound breezy verandah with tranquil hinterland and mountain vistas. The current owner said any prospective buyers first impressions will revolve around the home's ambiance. "I think it's the energy and feel with this home - as soon as you step in you feel all those old school character beach shack holiday vibes that would make you would feel like your on holidays all the time," she said. "This was achieved through it's style and use of colour." Big Wednesday's auction will take place on 27 February 12:30pm with further details on the Elders Crescent Head website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/1ff94b64-6901-4843-ab68-6649b2b29f2b.jpg/r0_98_1920_1183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg