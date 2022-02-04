newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Don't rule out the Mid North Coast when it comes to potential locations for future over-65 national cricket title venues. Plans are already in place for a potential over-65 national title after the outstanding success of the inaugural state titles on the Mid North Coast this week. The competition was meant to reach the final on Thursday at Oxley Oval, however rain saw that fixture cancelled but veterans cricket president David Relf said there had already been talk of national titles being held in the future. "The biggest thing with veterans cricket is we originally had over-50, over-60 and over-70 tournaments and now the number of players coming back to play now is frightening," he said. "They've had to introduce the over-65s because there's too many players for the grades." Described as the "men's shed in the field", Relf said it was exciting to see the level of cricket still being played by players in the over-65 division. "Age is no barrier; we've got Les King who is 82 and still plays while Doug Crowther is 92 and what we're seeing are people who are really enjoying it," he said. "It's the mens shed in the field and old mate's new mates. "All of a sudden they come across guys they met many years ago or have met across New South Wales and we're at an age now where it's about spirit, fun and people getting fitter." Port Jackson Red and Lismore are set to play off in the division one final. Lismore middle-order batsman Peter Gow hit an impressive 41 off 33 balls in their 43-run win over Mid North Coast on Monday. "Some of the players are just exceptional cricketers," Relf said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/7759ed84-bdf4-41af-b542-e555781a760c.jpg/r3_0_1014_571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg