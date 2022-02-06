newsletters, editors-pick-list, Nambucca Senior Citizens Centre

THE Nambucca Senior Citizens Centre are getting ready to open their doors to the world with their Open Day on Saturday, February 19. Various groups who use the centre at 11 Kent Street in Nambucca Heads will be showcasing their activities from 10am to 3pm. Meet the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society, Marine Rescue, the Nambucca Writers' Group, Ruth's Dancers, the Harbour Performance Group, Northern Rivers Burlesque and more. Or have a chat with the Nambucca Headland Museum, U3A and the Buddhist Meditation Discussion Group. After receiving several grants to improve the facility, President of the Nambucca Senior Citizens Centre, Dianne Gulson, is keen to show off the new and improved community space. "We are excited to show the community the varied activities we have, from flowers to foxtrot, burlesque to book writing, we think we have it all," she said. "Our centre has been revamped with grants that have enabled us to improve the facility to, once again, become a valued community space, so come along and meet us. "Maybe you will take up an activity or you have one you would like to bring to us?" Local Nambucca station Radio 2NVR will be broadcasting live on the day and will happily talk to anyone about coming on board to be a presenter. Of the many highlights planned will be the opening of the Eichmann Exhibition. The centre, which is located in an old Eichmann home at 11 Kent Street, will have a photographic display of the man who started it all, John Eichmann and his family's story over the years. A wondrous tale about shipping, sawmilling and life in Nambucca Heads in the last 150 years, the exhibition will be opened by Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM and is accompanied by a booklet you can buy to help support the museum. "Our Eichmann exhibition will be a permanent tribute to our past as we, at the centre, look forward to a future as one of Nambucca Heads excellent community spaces," Dianne said. Be advised that COVID safe procedures apply. Please be kind to each other. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

