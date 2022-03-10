newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After the recent local government elections, three women now sit at the table in Kempsey Shire Council, and we spoke with two of them about what being a woman means on International Women's Day 2022. Councillor Kerri Riddington is a long time Macleay resident who has lived happily for the past 22 years with David (her partner of 30 years) in Arakoon. The couple have two rescue labradors (Boof and Millie) and enjoy walking on the region's beautiful beaches and countryside. Ms Riddington said enjoying solid relationships was just one of many wonderful things about being a woman. "Some of the other attributes are resilience, kindness and empathy, creativity, fun and laughter," she said. However, navigating inherent societal biases at all levels was the most challenging thing facing women in Ms Riddington's opinion. "In many ways, I have not had my career hindered; in fact, it has been enhanced," she said. "However, I think that in the 1970s, starting out as a professional woman was difficult because there was intrinsic and widespread sexism in workplaces and the community." Read more: Penny's decade behind the lens Ms Riddington said she was fortunate to work in the human resources profession for the last 35 years, which has enabled her to utilise both 'womanly' and learned skills. "We are definitely not all the same," she said. "Female or male, we all have inherent characteristics and bring different life experiences, knowledge and values. It's contributing what you can that matters. "Gender balance and equity are crucial in effective government at all levels, including local government. All governments need to reflect the communities they represent." There are a few things Ms Riddington would like to see change before the next International Women's Day rolls around. In late 2021 Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins recommended an Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission enforce a new code of conduct for federal MPs and their staff. Ms Riddington would like to see all the recommendations in Ms Jenkin's report implemented before next March. "I would also like to see more government funding and effective policies for the prevention of domestic violence and more public and affordable housing for families," she said. "Personally, I'd like to see a more inclusive society not just based on male and female norms." New councillor Alexandra Wyatt has lived, worked and raised a blended family in the Macleay Valley since moving here in 2002. "My family is multi-racial and all-female family (even the dog)," Ms Wyatt said. "My partner is the only male." Her passion is social justice, and she uses her life experiences, skills and knowledge in advocacy roles. Academia is also a hobby, and with a diploma in community service and degrees in science, land management and environmental law, she has spent the last 30 years in environmental planning, assessment and land management - with 17 of those in the Kempsey Local Government Area. "I have known some incredibly brave and resilient women," Ms Wyatt said. "Being authentic and having the societal permission to do so; unlike toxic masculinity which is hindering male growth and evolution can be one of the best things about being a woman, along with kindness, connection and sharing." Read more: Young entrepreneur's journey continues Gender bias and sexism continue to be the most significant challenges women face, Ms Wyatt said, along with the expectation that all women need to be mothers. "Along with the judgement that comes with not being the stereotype," she said. But although she worked in an all-male environment for 30 years, Ms Wyatt said it wasn't until she had children and sent them to school that she understood what bullying, harassment and gender bias were. "It was then I realised that I had experienced gender bias my entire working life," she said. "My experience was never blatant sexism or harassment, and I am truly grateful for that, but gender bias was always present. "When I started my career, I was the only woman surrounded by one hundred plus males. There are far more opportunities and awareness now; I call it social evolution." Ms Wyatt said she was given an excellent piece of advice when she was young. "I was told never to compromise my femininity to become one of the men," Ms Wyatt said. "This was meant as knowing myself, my capacity and capability, and don't try to become male. I certainly do not think men and women are the same. Neurologically and biologically, we are different. "We need to celebrate, acknowledge and embrace the differences. We need to actively listen to each other and engage in meaningful debate to ensure that our decisions are informed and considered." Read more: Enough is enough, Australian women say That applies to the council as well, according to Ms Wyatt, who believes diversity is crucial. "When we think diversity, we think cultural, ability or gender," she said. "Diversity for me also includes the diversity of opinion, life experiences and skills; all the things that contribute to better informed decisions and outcomes. "We need a mix of culture, age, race, gender identification and disability on the council. We need to have people that are truly representative of our communities." Ms Wyatt said her husband ( who works in the same field) was always offered more opportunities throughout their careers because it was assumed she needed to look after the children. "I don't have any grudges as it was the time," she said. "I would certainly have a grudge now if it was to still occur." Read more: Opinion - It's not one woman - it's many that can inspire In the next 12 months, Ms Wyatt would like women to be safe in their homes, workplaces, and social settings. "I would also like to see well funded and well constructed social housing throughout our towns and cities; dramatically reduced numbers of domestic and family violence; authentic behaviour from male champions, not just token 'I support women'; and Aboriginal women and transgender women having a greater voice," she said. "I have to say that we have a long way to go in terms of gender equity, removal of stereotypes and understanding gender bias. "As an older woman with four generations of women in my family, I have found my voice and my truth; I feel wise, strong and not scared. "I am inspired and encouraged by young and old women; some I know very well, others not so much, and others I've never met. "So many women truly inspire me, and some men, that I am so optimistic for the current and future generations." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/dab490a4-28ce-497c-be49-5a9d1021f29c.jpg/r3_94_984_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg