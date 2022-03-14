newsletters, editors-pick-list,

North Coast swimmers won an impressive seven individual medals and two relay medals at the Swimming New South Wales Speedo Sprint finals held at the Olympic Pool in Homebush on March 12. Thirteen-year-old Keeley Smith from Kempsey, scored a bronze medal in the 50 metre butterfly event and came in eighth in the freestyle 50 metres. Cleo Schubert from Kempsey was sixth in the state in the 13 year's breast stroke and tenth in freestyle. Read also: The Swimming North Coast (SNC) team did very well in very strong competition. The strong metropolitan areas dominated the competition in most strokes and ages. All for strokes were swum over 50 metres, in ages from 8-13 male and female. Most of the swimmers had never swum at the Olympic Pool. The North Coast team also took 16 top ten individual and six top ten relay placings. These results were better than last year. Medalist were: Harrison Tancred, Forster, 13 yrs 1st Breast and 9th Free; Tiggi Groves, Kingscliff, 13 yrs 1st Back and 6th free; Finn Pengelly, Trinity, 1st 13 yrs Back; Lachlan Webster, Stroud, 13 yrs 2nd free and 5th fly; Kayleen Blundell, Stroud, 12 yrs 3rd back, Coco Becker, Coffs Harbour, 10 yrs 3rd fly and 5th breast and 5th back and 6th free; Keeley Smith, Kempsey, 13 yrs 3rd fly and 8th free. Relays: 2nd 13 and under boys Free - Finn Pengelly, Harrison Tancred, Jett Burke and Lachlan Webster. Also these boys were placed 3rd in the 13 and under boys medley. Top Ten places: Thomas McCormack, Casino, 9 yrs 4th Breast and 8th Free; Finnley Johnson, Coffs Harbour, 8 yrs 9th free; Cleo Schubert, Kempsey, 13 yrs 6th Breast and 10th free; Sophie Scislo, Forster, 12 yrs 8th fly and Delilah Warton, Kingscliff, 10 yrs 9th fly and 9th Free; Emma Green, Trinity, 10 yrs 10th Breast. Relays:13 and under girls free 8th; 8-10 boys free 8th and 8-10 boys free 6th; 13 and under girls medley 6th; 8-10 boys medley 6th and 8-10 girls medley 7th. Kempsey Swimmers were:- Further placings for Cleo 25th fly, and 18th back. Beau Smith 11yrs 25th fly, 31st free, 27th breast and 39th back. Cruze Schubert 10 yrs 25th free, 30th breast and 34th back. Mason Stringer 9 yrs 23rd fly and 31st back. Hazel Gadsden 8 yrs 25th fly, 28th free and 32nd breast. Crescent Head swimmers were:- Joel Mavin 11 yrs 34th fly. Rylah Hooper-Buckland 9 yrs 22nd fly, 21st free and 15th breast. Cassidy Supple 20th breast. Frankie Supple 12yrs 27th Breast. Well done to all the swimmers

