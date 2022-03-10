newsletters, editors-pick-list,

This week, Judy Saul and MP Melinda Pavey were meant to attend the 2022 Local Woman of the Year Awards in Sydney. Judy was Oxley's nomination for the prestigious state-wide award. The floods prevented this trip, but it didn't stop Judy and the Oxley MP catching up. Read also: Judy is now in 'retirement' and is president of the Kempsey Lilli Pilli Ladies - an outstanding group of women who raise money for local hospitals and health care organisations to refurbish and purchase important facilities and equipment for cancer patients. "Judy has been instrumental in the success of the group through her dedication and passion for the cause," Ms Pavey said. "My heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the incredible, humble and brilliant Judy," Ms Pavey said. Judy Saul started her working life in a private Dental Practice in Kempsey, later moving into child dental in a small caravan at Wauchope Public School, then following into adult dental in Port Macquarie, and Kempsey. This work included general, surgical, orthodontics, and theatre. She then continued to become site leader at Kempsey Hospital Clinic, looking after workplace safety, infection control, and numerous other operational needs of a busy clinic. Read more: View Club on the lookout for new members The NSW Women of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution made by women across NSW. The award winners were announced at a ceremony on Wednesday. NSW Woman of Excellence Award went to Prof Julie Redfern; NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year Award is Mrs Anna Barwick; the Aware Super NSW Community Hero Award is Ms Stacy Jane; NSW Young Woman of the Year Award -went to Ms Angelique Wan; The One to Watch Award supported by the Advocate for Children and Young People -recipient was Ms Lennox Wade; the Cancer Institute NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award is Ms Yvonne Weldon and the NSW Premier's Award for Woman of the Year is Mrs Anna Barwick. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/6e58e7a0-77cd-4e82-97b8-86b771fccce0.jpg/r6_151_2415_1512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg