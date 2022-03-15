newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A young girl was hit by a car on Middleton Street South Kempsey on Monday night. At about 7:45 pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to South Kempsey, where a 9-year-old girl had sustained severe head and facial injuries in a pedestrian accident with a vehicle. Police believe the girl had stepped out onto a level crossing when she was struck by a car. The male driver was breath tested at the scene, and the result was negative. "We are still conducting inquiries in relation to the incident, but it appears the driver is not at fault at this stage," said West Kempsey Police Duty Office Inspector Vince Nicholls. Read also: The child was treated on scene by NSWA paramedics before being transported by ambulance to Kempsey Airport to be boarded onto the helicopter. The critical care medical team then took over treatment while she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital Children's Hospital in a stable condition. Witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but West Kempsey Police are encouraging others in the area to contact them if they saw anything. Anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam or CCTV vision from the area is urged to contact the police. Contact Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or by visiting https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/45310b43-ca98-40d7-9e54-5cf865d05cd6.jpg/r4_189_2011_1323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg