The 2022 Luminosity Youth Summit will welcome back more than 25 of its most loved speakers from previous years to celebrate its tenth year of inspiring young people from our region and across Australia. The exciting line-up of headline speakers for the 2022 Summit will be announced at an evening launch event at Rydges Port Macquarie on Tuesday, March 22 (6-8pm). The launch event will be hosted by the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Regional Australia Bank. Like many local and national events, Luminosity has faced uncertainty and challenges over the past two years, with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events. However, the hugely popular youth summit is back in 2022, bigger and better than ever, with the all-star theme: 'A Decade of Luminosity - Courage, Creativity and Connection'. Read also: The event encourages creativity, excellence and innovation and fosters purpose and well-being for young people aged 15 to 25. Summit co-founder and chair Kate Wood-Foye is excited to bring the dynamic summit to life at the Glasshouse in July. "The Luminosity team have been working behind the scenes to curate the all-star line-up and summit experience. It has been an incredibly difficult task as we have had so many inspirational speakers over the past nine years - we would love to have them all back. We can't wait to share which incredible speakers and masterclass facilitators are returning in 2022 to inspire and challenge the next generation of Luminosity delegates," she said. Close to 3,000 delegates have attended the summit over the past nine years, including young people from regional and rural areas and from a wide variety of social, economic and cultural backgrounds. Attendees are encouraged to create action plans for success so they can move into adulthood and careers with passion, social conscience, innovation and enterprising ideas. High profile presenters and local business leaders are selected from across Australia and the world to engage youth in workshops, presentations, masterclasses and interactive sessions. The event is volunteer powered and generously supported by regional businesses, schools and government organisations including Charles Sturt University, Regional Australia Bank, Rydges Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie Hastings Council, TAFE NSW and headspace. Read more: Luminosity marks its seventh year Presenting Partner Mid North Coast Local Health District is back on board this year after many years of proudly supporting the popular event. Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick said Luminosity was all about engaging and challenging young people to set goals to pursue for their future. "The young people who attend Luminosity each year will be our future leaders and we look forward to welcoming many of those leaders into the health sector in the years to come," Mr Dowrick said. Tickets for the Launch of Luminosity All Stars 2022 are still available. To book, visit the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/1f64e2ae-05b6-4700-9cd5-e06331ce4c2a.jpg/r0_314_5906_3651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg